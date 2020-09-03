Colorado’s coronavirus cases are back under control, but could Labor Day and school reopenings cause a new spike?

Colorado coronavirus cases have tapered off again after a worrying leap in July, so much so that the state’s top epidemiologist on Wednesday expressed a rare bit of cheer amid what has otherwise been six months of cautious watchfulness.

“We’re in a good place currently,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist. Social distancing is at 75%, mask-wearing is widely accepted, the viral reproduction number is below 1 — meaning the state’s epidemic is currently contracting, not expanding — and the percentage of tests coming back positive is below 3% even as the state passed the 1 million test mark a few days ago.

Last week saw the fewest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Colorado since the end of June, though the rate of how fast case counts are falling has started to level out. There were still more than 2,000 new cases and 11 deaths reported last week. Coronavirus has now killed more than 1,850 people in the state.

“Really since about mid-July, we’ve been at a good place,” Herlihy said.

But this optimism wasn’t exactly the reason Herlihy and other public health experts held a virtual news conference on Wednesday. Instead, the reason for the news conference was to warn how quickly another spike in cases could erupt if Coloradans throw caution to the wind this coming Labor Day weekend.

