Colorado’s immigrant driver’s license program would be streamlined under measure en route to governor

An effort to streamline Colorado's immigrant driver's license program for people living in the U.S. illegally, which has faced years of problems and a persistent application backlog, is a step away from the governor's desk.

The state's House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 108 by a 38-24 vote on Wednesday, with a host of Republican lawmakers saying "no" to the measure.

But it was GOP legislators in the Republican-controlled Senate who helped get the legislation passed by sending it over to the Democratic-controlled House. The bill represents the first improvement for the program that's made it through the legislature after years of conservative pushback.

Immigrant advocacy groups praised the vote Wednesday, lauding it as a win for businesses, safety and health care by making it easier for immigrants to get to medical attention.

The legislation still has to go through the Senate once more for approval of House amendments, but it appears to have a clear path onto the desk and pen of Gov. John Hickenlooper.

