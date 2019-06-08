Colorado’s Jared Polis to join other western governors in Vail for annual meeting

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis smiles after signing a bill alongside Sen. Kerry Donovan, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Rep. Dylan Roberts outside of Blue Moose Pizza in Lionshead Village. The governor will be in Vail for the Western Governors Association annual meeting held June 10-12 at the Hotel Talisa.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Four facts What: Western Governors Association 2019 meeting.

Where: Hotel Talisa, Vail.

When: June 10-12.

On the web: http://westgov.org/

VAIL — Governors from 12 western states will meet June 10-12 at the Hotel Talisa at the annual meeting of the Western Governors Association.

Among the events is a June 10 address from U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. Bernhardt will also participate in a question-and-answer session with the governors.

The governors are: David Ige, Hawaii; Doug Burgum, North Dakota; Jared Polis, Colorado; Brad Little, Idaho; Laura Kelly, Kansas; Kate Brown, Oregon; Steve Sisolak, Nevada; Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico; Kristi Noem, South Dakota; Gary Herbert, Utah; Mark Gordon, Wyoming; and Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Guam.

Other guest speakers include Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and pollster Frank Luntz. Novelist Craig Johnson, author of the “Longmire” series of books, is also among the speakers.

Bernhardt isn’t the only cabinet secretary on the schedule. Ben Carson, secretary of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, is set to participate in what’s called an “onstage conversation” with the governors.

Amid the speeches, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the other governors will participate in discussions about issues including expansion of rural broadband service and invasive species management.

Other discussions will include using data and forecasting in western water management.