Colorado’s major snowstorm only made a dent in the drought. These maps and graphs explain what’s going on.
The South Platte and Arkansas river basins are closer to average after last week’s precipitation, but the Western Slope remains painfully dry.
Lucy Haggard
The Colorado Sun
The Colorado Sun
Despite what multiple feet of snow on the ground might suggest to many Coloradans, the state’s long-term drought remains persistent. And water forecasters are worried that even if the state receives decent spring moisture, Colorado and the greater American Southwest will need lots more to emerge from this drought.
The record-breaking storms that buried Front Range and Eastern Plains gave a rare glimmer of hope in a drier-than-normal winter. But resolving a drought takes more than one big snowfall.
