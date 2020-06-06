Colorado’s primary election is set for June 30
Colorado’s June 30 state primary will include party primary races for the United States Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and County Commissioner seats. Eagle County voters have the opportunity to nominate candidates to compete in the November General Election for those seats.
Some important points are:
- Voters registered as Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians or unaffiliated can participate. There are currently no other minor party contests for the state primary.
- Unaffiliated voters without a preference will receive both major party ballots, Democrat and Republican, but may only return one. If both ballots are cast, neither will count.
- Voters who are 18 years of age by the Nov. 3, 2020, general election can vote in the state primary.
- Voters must change or withdraw their affiliation by June 1 if they wish to vote in a different party’s primary election.
- Ballots will be mailed on June 8. By law, ballots may not be forwarded by the Postal Service.
- Check your voter registration mailing address at http://www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
- Sample ballots and additional election information may be found at eaglecounty.us/clerk. For more information, email elections@eaglecounty.us.
- Voters can update and verify voter registration, register to vote online, or find their Voting Services Polling Center at http://www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
