Colorado’s public school enrollment has dropped by 30,000 students. That could spell financial disaster for districts.

Valerie Stumpf teaches third grade remotely from her classroom at Letford Elementary in Johnstown on December 2, 2020.

Valerie Mosley, Special to the Colorado Sun

Enrollment in Colorado public schools dropped by close to 30,000 students this school year — the first year-to-year decrease the state’s public school system has reported in more than 30 years.

Impacts of the pandemic drove enrollment numbers down, according to the Colorado Department of Education, which released preliminary enrollment figures on Tuesday morning after counting students in October.

The overall drop in enrollment equates to a 3.3% decrease, with some of Colorado’s 178 school districts suffering dips of nearly 10% from enrollment during the 2019-20 school year. That could have serious consequences for the state’s public education system and districts budgets, which are largely determined by pupil counts, said Tracie Rainey, executive director of the Colorado School Finance Project.

Depending on how the legislature decides to fund education during the next lawmaking session, districts could suffer significantly.

“It could be devastating if they make a reduction,” Rainey said. “There is no way that school districts could absorb that kind of cut.”

