Colorado’s tiny mountain post offices are hamstrung — for the second straight holiday season

Crested Butte Mayor Jim Schmidt is getting that anxious feeling again when he makes his daily trek to the post office.

A yellow slip in his post office box usually means a long wait in a line to retrieve a package. Just like last year, the line sometimes wraps around the outside of this town’s cramped post office on Elk Avenue in frigid temperatures and snow squalls.

“Instead of saying ‘Oh, boy, you have a package,’ you say ‘Oh no,’” Schmidt said about what has become a seasonal woe.

Postal problems in Colorado’s small resort towns have hit another meltdown this year after a year when no improvements were implemented and a pandemic stacked more demand and more challenges on top of the load at already overrun post offices.

This year, the entire U.S. Postal Service system is sharing in the pain that small-town post offices have faced in recent years.

Read more from Nancy Lofholm, The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.