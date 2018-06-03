Columnist Wissot’s recent column repeats a tired liberal conceit (letter)

The last paragraph of Jay Wissot's most recent opinion repeats the by now tired liberal conceit that the election of President Donald Trump has brought the country closer to "Hitler and Stalin."

Such comments betray a lack of understanding as to why millions of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump.

Put simply, these voters could not abide the thought of anyone as dishonest as Hillary Clinton occupying the White House, nor another four (or eight) years of an Obama-like presidency.

Gerald Katz

Edwards