Comast fiber optic project work continues in Eagle this week

In this map of town detailing the Eagle Comcast Fiber Optic Project, red indicated work not in progress; orange indicates construction work in progress; blue indicates network connection work in progress; and light green indicates above-ground work.

Special to the Daily

The Eagle Comcast Fiber Optic Project continues work in Eagle this week, with underground work continuing along Grand Avenue east of the Sylvan Lake roundabout. Trenching work also began and will continue along Palmer Loop and Aiden Road. Due to the shift in work east of the roundabout, work at Hockett Gulch is not currently happening yet.

Crews will begin fiber splicing and connecting to the backbone line that runs along Grand Avenue in the downtown and residential core of Eagle Ranch, according to a news announcement sent out by the town on Friday. Network connection areas include Founders Avenue, Abrams Creek Road and around Greenhorn Avenue.

For more information on the Eagle Comcast Fiber Optic Project, visit colorado.comcast.com/eagle , call 970-340-3150 or email QuBristol@sefnco.com .

Officials encourage drivers to be prepared and slow down at on-road construction sites, as well as for emergency personnel.