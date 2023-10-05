Come November, electric vehicle charging will no longer be free in Avon 

Electric vehicle use has increased significantly in the past year, putting financial strain on municipalities and businesses that offer the ability to charge electric vehicles for free.

Edwards Station/Vail Daily archive

Electric vehicles are becoming more common in Eagle County, in part due to subsidies from local municipalities and the state government. While electric vehicle charging was formerly offered for free as an incentive for drivers to switch from combustion to electric vehicles, use of the chargers now exceeds expectations.

The proliferation of electric vehicles has created a conundrum for local municipalities and businesses that provide charging stations, with those offering free charging services losing money.

Avon as a case study

The town of Avon can serve as a case study for broader electric vehicle charging trends throughout Eagle County.

“Offering free charging is a great incentive to make a switch over from a combustion engine over to an EV. Adoption (of electric vehicles) is growing, especially in Colorado, and that incentive may not be necessary anymore,” said Jim Shoun, mobility manager for the town of Avon. “In 2022, there were 11, or almost 12, EVs (electric vehicles) per 1,000 people, here in Colorado, and that continues to grow.”

Avon has 16 Level 2 chargers, which charge at a rate of 6 kilowatts per hour, and two DC fast chargers, which charge at a rate of 60 kilowatts per hour. The Level 2 chargers are currently free, while the DC Fast chargers cost $0.25 per kilowatt hour (kWh). The energy cost to the town of Avon is $0.07/kWh at off-peak times and $0.25/kWh at peak times. Peak times for charging have been identified as 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. daily. Operating the Level 2 chargers for free has created a net deficit for the town.

During the yearlong period from September 2022 through August 2023, town staff saw usage of the town’s electric vehicle charging services multiply by 2.5 compared to usage during the same period the previous year.

The estimated cost to the town of providing free electric vehicle charging in 2023 totals over $24,000, including fixed costs and the cost of electricity, and excluding the upfront cost of equipment. At the Sept. 26 Avon Town Council meeting, town staff proposed that the town begin charging for electric vehicle charging.

Local electric vehicle charging stations

Public-access electric vehicle chargers can be found throughout Eagle County, owned by municipalities and private entities alike. Some of the stations provide charging for free, at a significant cost to the provider, both for the installation of the chargers and the ongoing expense of the electricity.

Here is where you can find electric vehicle charging in Eagle County.

The town of Vail charges $0.25/kWh plus $0.25/min on its DC fast chargers, and its Level 2 chargers are free, although parking rates still apply. Eagle County charges $0.11/kWh on both its DC fast chargers and its Level 2 chargers.

Among privately owned electric vehicle charging stations in Avon, the Piedmont, Maverik gas station, Walking Mountains Science Center, and Traer Creek all provide free charging on Level 2 chargers, while the Shop-n-Hop in EagleVail charges $0.35/kWh to use its DC fast charger.

Edwards has among the most expensive electric vehicle charging options in the county. Edwards Station charges $0.48/kWh for 150-350 kW/hour, the Topaz building in Riverwalk charges $0.48/kWh for use of its Level 2 charger, plus $3/hour for excess time over one hour, and Village Market in Riverwalk charges $0.48/kWh for use of its DC fast charger, plus $5/hour for excess time over 30 minutes.

Avon votes to charge for charging

In a 5-1 vote, the Avon Town Council approved raising fees to $0.17/kWh at off-peak times and $0.35/kWh at peak charging times, with an additional overstay fee of $0.25/minute after a 30-minute grace period once the vehicle is fully charged. Both Level 2 and DC fast chargers will charge the same price for the same amount of power, just operating at different speeds. Avon’s new electric vehicle charging rates will go into effect on Nov. 1, 2023.

With the new rates in Avon, the cost to the average consumer to fully charge an electric vehicle is still far lower than filling a tank of gas in a regular vehicle. As an example, fully charging the town of Avon’s ID.4 electric vehicles, which receive roughly 3.1 miles per kilowatt hour, at the off-peak rate of $0.17/kWh, would cost about $12 for 200 miles, significantly less than it would cost for an equivalent amount of gas.

“I think paying for the electricity is a small issue. It’s having the chargers conveniently available to the public is what’s most important,” said Avon Town Manager Eric Heil.