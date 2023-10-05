Comedian Bert Kreischer performs at Ford Amphitheater in Vail tonight

Though the leaves are golden and snow is beginning to dust mountain tops, entertainment at Ford Amphitheater’s outdoor venue isn’t quite over. Tonight, comedian Bert Kreischer caps another great summer season of music, dance and live entertainment at The Amp with his “Tops Off World” tour.

Billed as a stand-up comedian, podcast host and “machine,” he’s often seen tearing off his shirt. His fame began with a “Rolling Stone” story that named him “Number One Partier in the Nation” in his sixth year in college in 1997. That inspired him to try stand-up, which resulted in an offer to be a morning DJ at a local Florida radio station, but he decided to move to New York City at age 26, and honed his act at the Boston Comedy Club in Greenwich Village.

If you go… What: Comedian Bert Kreischer When: 7 p.m. today Where: Ford Amphitheater Tickets: Pavilion, $99.95 to $149.95; lawn tickets (day of show) $65; lawn ticket deals: a four-pack for $180 More info: grfavail.com

Now, he’s one of the highest-paid standup comedians — last year, Pollstar ranked him #4 in its Top 10 Highest Grossing Tours, as he sold out arenas worldwide. Forbes even called him “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there’s a way to take his (party-boy) antics into middle age.”

Shameless and shirtless, his latest stand-up Netflix special, “Razzle Dazzle,” ranges in theme from bodily emissions to his kids bullying him and the “explosive” end to a family night in an escape room.

He also starred in, and produced, Legendary/Sony Pictures theatrical release “The Machine,” which premiered last May. It recalls his true-life experience with Russian mobsters during a booze-infused college trip and takes off from there: 23 years later, the Russian mob kidnaps him and his estranged father, and the two must mend their relationship while dealing with the mob.

Support Local Journalism Donate



One might wonder about taking life advice and wisdom from such a man, but that’s exactly what his podcast, “Bertcast,” offers through more than 500 episodes. He also hosts the YouTube cooking show, “Something’s Burning” and wrote his memoir, “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child.”

“When I got into this business, everyone followed in lockstep so much: It was get your tight 10 (minutes), get on ‘Conan,’ get on ‘Letterman,’ get on ‘The Tonight Show,’ get a development deal, get a commercial. Even though I did that for a period of time, the second I started listening to my own gut was when I started really succeeding,” Kreischer said. “I love the idea of doing things a little differently.”

Case in point: During the pandemic, he toured drive-in theaters, against business agents’ warning not to do it. Turns out, the tour sold out. He also launched the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, which featured his favorite stand-up comics, and it sold out.

His signature shirtless move came when he ripped off his shirt for a laugh and realized he enjoyed being half naked.

“I am so Florida,” he said. “I was barefoot and shirtless all the time as a kid, and still am most of the time onstage and off. It’s how I like to live.”

As he tours the nation with his body-positive message and humorous stories ranging from family and fatherhood to current events and his personal adventures — including, of course, party-hearty ways — he strives for authenticity, he said.

“It’s a realness and sincerity that creates considerable appeal to the masses from a near-countless variety of walks of life,” he said. “I just started doing stuff that I found fun. I found enough confidence in myself to go, ‘I got here doing what I wanted and what I loved. I’m just going to do what I love and not let people tell me what I should be doing.'”

And, his approach works, as he continues to sell out venues, including last night’s show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“It’s our goal at The Amp to bring a wide variety of performances and artists — not just music but also in comedy,” said Dave Dressman of the Vail Valley Foundation, which operates the venue. “We’ve had some amazing and memorable comedy shows the past several years, and Bert Kreischer is a one-of-a-kind talent who shouldn’t be missed. He’s entertaining, he’s hilarious, and we’re really fortunate to have him come to our community to close out what has been an incredible season at our mountain venue.”