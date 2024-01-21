Comedian Dan Ahdoot sells out the Vilar as part of two-night residency

Dan Ahdoot will be sharing his unique perspectives on food, life and more with the Vail Valley this week.

“I love being a sell-out.”

That was comedian Dan Ahdoot’s quip when hearing his show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center was sold out Wednesday night. But it’s not too late to catch some of his slice-of-life comedy; he joins travel and food writer Paul Feinstein in “When an Obsession with Food Goes Deliciously Bad” Jan. 23 at Eagle River Presbyterian Church. His appearances in the Vail Valley are part of a two-night residency in collaboration with VPAC and Vail Symposium.

Though VPAC designates his show for those older than 18, Ahdoot said it’s “pretty clean” and gives it a PG-13 rating. And, in a world where a lot of performers push their social agenda, he said he doesn’t believe in social justice comedy.

“It doesn’t take itself too seriously,” he said about his stand-up comedy. “I don’t want anyone to leave my show saying they learned something. I just want them to laugh hysterically on the way home. We’re gonna laugh. That’s rule No. 1, 2 and 3.”

Ahdoot attributes his popularity — and sold-out VPAC show — partially to Disney’s “Kickin’ It,” where he landed his first acting job playing a character named Falafel Phil.

“I had a lot of 8-year-old fans who are now 23,” he said.

The author of “Undercooked: How I Let Food Become My Life Navigator and How Maybe That’s A Dumb Way to Live,” currently performs on Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.” As a national headlining comedian, he regularly performs at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, hosts the Food Network’s “Raid the Fridge” and has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing” and Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend.” His podcast, “Green Eggs and Dan,” revolves around conversations about food, life and more — in an unpretentious way.

Tuesday night, he joins Paul Feinstein, author of “Italy Cocktails: An Elegant Collection of Over 100 Recipes Inspired by Italia.” Feinstein has been writing about food and travel for more than two decades and also takes an irreverent look at food within a culture both he and Ahdoot think takes itself way too seriously.

Ahdoot will discuss his relationship with food “in the context of his Iranian-Jewish family, his relationship with his father after the tragic loss of his older brother” and his various other roles, according to Vail Symposium.

“Dan and I are going to have a lot of fun,” Feinstein said, adding that the banter will delve into food culture in ways most people don’t talk about it. “We’re going to get into Dan’s book. His book is this really beautiful and very personal memoir about Dan’s obsession with food and the ways it dictated his life, both good and bad … Dan really wears his heart on his sleeve. It strikes a chord with people because it’s so personal.”

“He’s leaving out the word ‘funny,'” Ahdoot said during the joint phone interview. “It’s also very funny.”

While most people who have an “unhealthy” relationship with food eat too much or too little, “when I say I have an unhealthy relationship with food, I mean it’s what gives my life meaning,” he wrote in the book’s description. “That’s a really dumb way to live your life, as the stories in this book will attest to.”

Both men provide insight into the food and travel world that few do, and you don’t have to have read Ahdoot’s book or be a foodie to enjoy the discussion.

“Food is taken way too seriously — it’s turned into a competition of who can give the most FOMO of food,” Ahdoot said. “Eating is based on the hottest TikTok. People have gotten away from what food should be. The food industry has become ridiculous with QR codes and shared plates that are two bites and cooking competitions on the Food Network.”

The pair, who met about five years ago at a Los Angeles food event for influencers, ended up bonding over how lame they thought the event was. After the self-described kindred spirits established that they are both strictly heterosexual, they went on a “date, and we’ve been dating ever since,” Ahdoot said, though he admitted their first “date” was a bit awkward.

They both look forward to coming to Vail. Ahdoot is a big skier and finds “ski food” — or, more accurately, how mountain culture tends to turn bread into bowls — intriguing.

In addition to discussing Ahdoot’s collection of humorous essays about how food became a coping mechanism that sometimes ruined his relationships, the two friends will boil the foodie culture down to a digestible level.

“We’ll talk about why certain food is taken so seriously and combat that,” Feinstein said.