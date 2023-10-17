Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short coming to Vail

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to Vail in June, and tickets go on sale this week.

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “The Dukes of Funnytown!” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience.

The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades that developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled, “A Very Stupid Conversation.”

The pair are scheduled to headline Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 15, 2024, featuring Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. They will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheater the night before, on June 14.

Presale tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday while the public on-sale for both concerts are on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20. For more information, visit GRFAVail.com.