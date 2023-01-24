COMING ATTRACTIONS

Oakley Community Days

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting a 12 p.m. in Vail

Oakley Community Days is Oakley’s annual event to kick off the start of a highly anticipated snow season. Activities include: BBQ and community event with Chill Foundation, athlete appearances, mini golf, demos, party at Chasing Rabbits and more.

Vail Yeti hockey game

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:45 p.m. in Lionshead, Vail

Come support Vail’s only sports teams as they take on the Breckenridge Vipers at Dobson Arena Saturday night. Get your tickets online today for $10 online, or $15 at the door.