COMING ATTRACTIONS

2022 Vail Dance Festival

When: July 28 – August 9 in Vail

The Vail Dance Festival begins its 34th season on Thursday with events and performances continuing through Aug. 9. Under the artistic direction of Damian Woetzel, the 2022 summer season brings together world-renowned dancers, musicians, composers and choreographers for 12 performances and over 40 Festival Events throughout Vail and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit VailDance.org .

Eagle County Fair and Rodeo

When: July 25 – 30 in Eagle

The Eagle County Fair and Rodeo will be wrapping up its 82nd annual event this weekend, featuring professional rodeo events, carnival, live music, and more. Each remaining night has a theme; Thursday will be “Western Heritage,” Friday will be “Pink Night,” and Saturday will be “Patriotic.” For more information, visit EagleCountyFairandRodeo.com .