Commenting FAQ

What is the tray?

Your tray sits off-screen when not in use, and you can pull it into view when you click on the floating tray button at the bottom right of your screen. This tray is where everything lives. You can view and manage lists of topics, reporters, and people you follow, and you can see which articles you’ve commented on recently. This is where you’ll see all your updates. You can sign in, log in and sign out from inside your tray. If you’re ever looking for something related to comments, this is where you’ll find it.