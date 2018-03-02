Comments for Edwards-area Berlaimont project due by March 12

MINTURN — The Forest Service would like to remind the public that there is still opportunity to give feedback on the Berlaimont Estates Road Access Project.

The final comment period will close Monday, March 12. The public is invited to submit specific written comments electronically, via mail or in person.

The purpose of the project is to provide an improved road to Berlaimont Estates' private property. The Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act directs the Forest Service to provide adequate access to private property surrounded by USFS lands. Berlaimont Estates desires to develop 19, single family residences on its property.

The Forest Service has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Statement to analyze and disclose the environmental effects of providing access to Berlaimont Estates' private property. The Draft EIS was releasedin late Janurary. Four alternatives were developed and analyzed in the DEIS, and specialists identfied issues including potential impacts to wildlife, scenery, vegetation, recreation, livestock management and water resources.

The entire Draft EIS is available for review on the White River National Forest website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50041 . A comment form is included on the website, which allows the public to submit comments on the Draft EIS electronically. Hardcopies may be reviewed at the Holy Cross Ranger Station

Written comments should be submitted to Berlaimont Estates Road Access Project Draft EIS, Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor, c/ o Matt Klein, Project Leader, 24747 US Highway 24 Minturn, CO 81645. Comments can be hand delivered between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information, contact Matt Klein, Realty Specialist, at 970-827-5182 or matthewklein@fs.fed.us.