Commerce City man pleads not guilty to drug trafficking in Eagle County

In Manuel Lujan-Estrada’s May arrest, Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies recovered 32.76 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1.49 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.

A Commerce City man pleaded not guilty Monday to eight felonies for a domestic dispute on Interstate 70 that turned into one of Eagle County’s largest 2021 drug busts.

Manuel Lujan-Estrada is now set for a jury trial beginning July 8.

After some back and forth, Lujan-Estrada rejected a plea deal from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office that would have recommended a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison in exchange for him pleading guilty to reduced charges.

Lujan-Estrada faces five class 1 drug felonies — the most severe level — each with a sentencing range of 8 to 32 years in prison, according to state statute.

He has also been charged with two class 4 drug felonies for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as illegal possession of a weapon by a felon, a class 6 felony.

Lujan-Estrada, a convicted felon, had seven outstanding warrants for his arrest when the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic dispute on May 3 2021.

That day, Lujan-Estrada told police that he was traveling back from California with his co-defendant and then-girlfriend, Yesenia Zarraga, according to a police report detailing the incident.

Zarraga told deputies that she was driving but pulled over, ran and hid in some bushes after an argument started. She said Lujan-Estrada fired at least two shots from a handgun out the passenger window of her black Volkswagen Beetle, according to the police report.

She told deputies they had traveled to California to pick up drugs and that Lujan-Estrada had become abusive, forcing her to smoke meth on the drive and hitting her.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found 32.76 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.49 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills. They also located a revolver with three empty bullet casings in its cylinder, later found to be owned by Lujan-Estrada.

Lujan-Estrada told police that the drugs belonged to Zarraga, the owner of the car. He said she had been paid $5,000 to transport the drugs from California and that she had done it before.

Zarraga was charged with one felony drug charge, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or distribute.

The trial of Lujan-Estrada will begin on the morning of July 8, for jury selection with the actual trial beginning on July 11.

Lujan-Estrada represented himself in a few hearings over the summer, but is now being represented by Colorado State Public Defender Jessica Dennis.

Deputy District Attorney Johnny Lombardi told a judge Monday that he intends to bring about eight witnesses before the court to testify in the July jury trial, one of whom is likely to be Zarraga.

