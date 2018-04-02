Community Connections: 15th annual Vail Film Festival focuses on women filmmakers (video)

With 50 female producers, 37 female directors and 34 female writers all involved in the 15th annual Vail Film Festival, it's fitting that the spotlight will be on women in the film making industry. This year's event will host special workshops and panels for those interested in learning more.

“We are thrilled, for the second year in a row, to shine a light on the talent and artistry of women in film,” said newly appointed festival director Corinne Hara. “Discovering and supporting creative talent is what we’re all about, especially when it tilts the scale toward the underrepresented.

The format allows for a more intimate feel for those involved in the films and those viewing them. Panel discussions, Q-and-A sessions and workshops are open to the public.

Since this year's festival focuses on women in the film industry, a panel discussion entitled Getting from Script to Screen will be held at the Blue Starlight Cinema 2 at 11:30 a.m. on April 7. The panelists, who all have films at this year's festival, include writer/director Stacy Cochran ("Write When You Get Work"), director/producer Kerry David ("Bill Coors: The Will to Live"), writer/director Molly McGlynn ("Mary Goes Round"), and Colorado Deputy Film Commissioner Mariel Rodriguez-McGill.

During the panel, questions will range from how to raise funds to make films to how important is it to have a well-known cast in your film. There will be an audience Q-and-A after the panel. This event was very popular last year and is free and open to the public, but sign up to reserve your seat.

Later that day, join Diane Bell, the award-winning screenwriter and director of "Obselidia" and "Bleeding Heart" for the Shoot from the Heart workshop. Aspiring storytellers, actors, writers as well as filmmakers already on their way will gain insight into the indie filmmaking revolution.

This class is a two-hour version of her two-day Rebel Heart film workshop that brings people together to share experiences, techniques and more. Learn step-by-step how to take your filmmaking dreams and turn them into a sustainable reality.

"This year’s program is overflowing with bold, captivating storylines," Hara said. "I highly recommend coming early and staying late.”

The event will kick off Thursday, April 5 and go through Sunday, April 8. For a full schedule visit http://www.vailfilmfestival.com.