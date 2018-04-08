Community Connections: Lindsey Vonn Foundation goes glam to raise funds (video)

Alpine World Cup Champion and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn traded in her race suit for a silver sequined jumpsuit on Thursday, April 5. It was all part of the Glam Jam, a 70s themed fund raiser for the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which focuses on strengthening the community by supporting girls through scholarships, education and athletics.

The sold-out event, which was held at the Four Seasons Vail, brought out many locals and supporters who traveled here just to raise money for the cause. Also in attendance were fellow U.S. Women's Alpine Ski Team members Alice McKennis, Jackie Wiles and Mikaela Shiffin, who looked like she was straight out of an Austin Powers movie with a pink dress and white go-go boots.

The 70s theme was carried out by the help of Bella Design and Planning who transformed the ballroom into a discotheque. The Jordan Kahn Orchestra energized the crowd with 70s tunes and kept everyone on the dance floor, including Vonn, who even led a conga line.

Funds were raised through a live and silent auction and some of the items were priceless. Unique experiences with Vonn included dinner at Almresi in Vail, a doggy date with Lindsey and her 3 dogs, and horseback riding in Colorado.

The event raised $125,000 in net funds, which will help expand its scholarship program to kids in Colorado, Minnesota and Los Angeles.

"This year's event was such a huge success for the Foundation and everyone had a blast!" Vonn said. "With the contributions of our sponsors and a sold-out house of LVF supporters, this event was a huge step forward in our mission to positively impact the next generation."