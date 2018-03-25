Community Connections: One Pink Vail team raises more than $100,000 for Shaw Cancer Center(video)

The 7th annual Pink Vail fundraiser surpassed its goal of raising $800,000 and $100,000 of that came from one team.

Brittany Richards led the charge with an aggressive goal of raising $100,000 for Pink Vail and by the morning of the event they were at $78,000. "We knew that was a very ambitious goal but you have to aim high right? We hope to see some last minute donations through the deadline," Richards said.

Aiming high with that ambitious goal was personal for Richards, whose mother, Karen Williams, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2016. "Last year was my first year doing Pink Vail and I called my mom up while at the event and told her she had to come out for it this year! She was unable to join as she had just had her last surgery. On that day, I met so many incredible, strong people who had battled and had their own story that I knew this year I wanted to go all in," Richards said.

Karen Williams was here this year, along with her husband, Doug Williams. They joined Brittany and her husband Bryant and the Double D's team. Karen Williams has a personal tie to the Shaw's Breast Center. "I had a routine mammogram there and they called to let me know there was an abnormal screening, but I thought is was a cyst from a pervious screening, so I didn't think it was cancer, but they were adamant that I look further into it, and they were right, it was cancer. Their persistence saved my life," said Karen Williams.

The funds raised for Pink Vail benefit all patients at Shaw Cancer Center through their Spirit of Survival program, which provides all patients the opportunity to receive free exercise training, nutrition coaching, emotional support, massages, acupuncture, outdoor adventures and much more. The Shaw Cancer Center's approach is to treat the whole person and these unique services can dramatically impact a patient's quality of life, but are not typically covered by insurance.

"We have met quite a few individuals with stories that give you goosebumps," said Richards. "It is so amazing to hear their stories and understand just how much these programs mean to them and keep them going day after day – they give hope, comfort and help people battle cancer in the best spirit. There is nothing better."