Community Outreach Project – Best of Vail Valley 2020

The former restaurant space will be converted into a community market and community center for at-risk-youth.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Best Community Outreach Project

1. The Community Market

2. The Cycle Effect

3. Bright Future Foundation

The Community Market’s mission is to make healthy food easily accessible for everyone in the Vail Valley. While alway a vital community resource, the market is especially important during hard times. Demand for the nonprofit’s services increased almost 300% following the COVID-19 outbreak in March — the nonprofit went from serving about 800 people a week to serving more than 2,000 each week during the pandemic.

The market is free and open to all, regardless of income, and offers fresh produce and other groceries. It has locations at 760 Lindbergh Drive, Unit 7, in Gypsum and 69 Edwards Access Road, Unit 6, in Edwards, and also hosts pop-up markets around the valley in order to better serve people without reliable transportation.

The Community Market is also looking out for the environment. It recovers thousands of pounds of food from local grocery stores that would otherwise be wasted each month and sources produce from local farmers. This assures healthy, wholesome foods to families in need while reducing food waste and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

The Community Market, formerly the Eagle River Valley Food Bank, is a project of the Eagle Valley Community Foundation. To learn more, visit eaglevalleycf.org/the-community-market.

-Kaylee Porter