Community Stream: The new platform for local creators

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has created a new digital platform called Community Stream to keep the community connected and distracted during the confinement of the coronavirus.

Through this new page, any member of the local community can become a content creator, sharing anything from home recipe videos, meditation classes or even live concerts.

“We are going to review the content daily and approve it to make sure it is appropriate, and appropriate content,” said Michelle Dibos, director of community relations for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health.

Community Stream allows live video streaming as well as previously recorded videos, Dibos said in a tutorial on how to use the page.

Although the page is in English, it has bilingual and Spanish content that people can easily access from the pre-recorded events page.

For more information, visit http://www.eaglevalleybh.org.

Vail Daily Spanish reporter Julio Garcia Jimenez can be contacted by sending an email to jjimenez@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram @juliooomar.

Se puede contactar con Julio Garcia Jimenez, reportero en español, enviando un correo a jjimenez@vaildaily.com. Sígalo en Instagram @juliooomar.