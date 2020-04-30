Community Stream: The new platform for local creators
Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has created a new digital platform called Community Stream to keep the community connected and distracted during the confinement of the coronavirus.
Through this new page, any member of the local community can become a content creator, sharing anything from home recipe videos, meditation classes or even live concerts.
“We are going to review the content daily and approve it to make sure it is appropriate, and appropriate content,” said Michelle Dibos, director of community relations for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health.
Community Stream allows live video streaming as well as previously recorded videos, Dibos said in a tutorial on how to use the page.
Support Local Journalism
Although the page is in English, it has bilingual and Spanish content that people can easily access from the pre-recorded events page.
For more information, visit http://www.eaglevalleybh.org.
Vail Daily Spanish reporter Julio Garcia Jimenez can be contacted by sending an email to jjimenez@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram @juliooomar.
Se puede contactar con Julio Garcia Jimenez, reportero en español, enviando un correo a jjimenez@vaildaily.com. Sígalo en Instagram @juliooomar. Vail Daily Spanish reporter Julio Garcia Jimenez can be contacted by sending an email to jjimenez@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram @juliooomar.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User