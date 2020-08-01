Complete results: Vail Berry Picker Trail Run

A racer runs up Vail Mountain during the 2019 Berry Picker Trail Run.

Photo courtesy of Vail Recreation District

138 athletes of all ages took to Vail Mountain on Saturday morning for the annual Berry Picker Trail Run, a tough climb which takes up 2,000 vertical feet over 4.5 miles trail with an average grade of 14 percent.

The Berry Picker event was the fourth of seven races in the Vail Recreation District’s 2020 Dynafit Trail Running Series. The next race is scheduled for Saturday, August 29, the Dynafit Camp Hale Half Marathon presented by Vail Health. Registration for that and all events in the 2020 series is expected to be capped at 175 participants.

Berry Picker Trail Run complete results, Saturday, August 1, 2020

Male Overall

1 Andy Wacker 41:41

2 Jeff Cuno 43:59

3 Brian Folts 44:48

Female Overall

1 Janelle Lincks 46:41

2 Kim Dobson 46:44

3 Cecelia William 55:08

Male 19 & under

1 Cameron Wolfe 50:16

2 Max Gifford 52:19

3 Dimitri Grewal 54:54

4 Jason Macaluso 56:07

5 Treycen Eckman 1:01:27

6 Clay Whitton 1:01:40

7 Kendall Noble 1:12:52

8 Cooper Rippeth 1:16:23

9 Grady Rippeth 1:16:24

10 Oliver Patrick 1:29:29

11 Andrew Piper 1:37:58

12 Dominic Veloso 1:38:42

Female 19 & under

1 Amy Oconnell 56:54

2 Haley Brewster 58:41

3 Katy Jane Hardenbergh 1:03:26

4 Lindsey Whitton 1:08:16

5 Riza Pykkonen 1:12:27

6 Claire Chimileski 1:15:09

7 Ana Pacheco 1:15:14

8 Falyn Pykkonen 1:19:25

9 Sierra Johns 1:25:33

Male 20 To 29

1 Jeff Cuno 43:59

2 Nathaniel Badger 45:39

3 Logan Greydanus 46:28

4 Liam Meirow 48:51

5 Zachary Russell 51:12

6 Conor Wallace 52:09

7 Anders Sonnesyn 52:56

8 Joshua Braun 55:31

9 Matt Sonnesyn 57:03

10 Theley Sherpa 58:49

11 Dylan Leigh 1:00:45

12 Matt Ferris 1:10:00

13 Christian Shaltes 1:12:59

14 Jay Gloster 1:18:38

Female 20 To 29

1 Janelle Lincks 46:41

2 Cecelia William 55:08

3 Maura O’Brien 55:54

4 Alayna Sonnesyn 59:35

5 Zelzin Aketzalli Cedeno 1:01:46

6 Chase Rogowski 1:02:27

7 Letitia Fickling 1:09:56

8 Rachel Miller 1:09:56

9 Kaylie Pykkonen 1:16:41

10 Marissa Downing 1:20:00

11 Mary-Kate Litchfield 1:39:46

12 Grace Whittle 1:50:56

13 Danielle Leavitt 2:32:02

Male 30 To 39

1 Andy Wacker 41:41

2 Brian Folts 44:48

3 Geordie Bundock-Livingston 51:39

4 Jerrod Archuleta 56:40

5 Justin Moses 57:02

6 Kyle Wilcox 58:18

7 Dylan Hedges 59:53

8 Kevan Kozlowski 1:00:10

9 Jonathan Zeschin 1:03:35

10 Tom Ewert 1:05:31

11 Joel Huaman 1:09:24

12 Willie Stark 1:14:58

13 Kurt Brockman 1:22:33

14 Jeffrey Geller 1:23:55

Female 30 To 39

1 Kim Dobson 46:44

2 Monica Folts 55:29

3 Lenka Sterling 58:05

4 Courtney Knott 1:00:23

5 Sarah Hochtl 1:01:22

6 Jacquelyn Alvarez 1:11:31

7 Lindsey Fink 1:14:32

8 Kati Junkins 1:15:48

9 Kellie Shaltes 1:17:07

10 Jessica Gill 1:19:02

11 Samantha Cuno 1:26:09

12 Vonda Thomas 1:35:55

13 Denise Quezada 1:41:16

Male 40 To 49

1 Rick Gregory 53:55

2 Samuel Bennett 54:48

3 Peter Krzanowsky 55:33

4 Gerald Romero 55:40

5 Matthew Tonn 58:15

6 Cliff Franz 59:00

7 Leonardo Pacheco 1:01:43

8 Channing Vangoey 1:02:21

9 Matthew Sheronas 1:13:24

10 Timothy Meyer 1:15:49

11 Thierry Caruso 1:22:57

12 Rick Jay 1:25:18

13 Corey Franklin 1:25:41

14 Henry Schloss 1:28:43

15 Jonathan Silberg 1:30:49

Female 40 To 49

1 Erica Gunn 1:01:47

2 Brooke Kish 1:02:12

3 Kelle Franklin 1:18:48

4 Betsy Schloss 1:20:50

5 Valeria Alonso 1:22:54

6 Trista Francis 1:29:47

7 Kari Taylor-Romero 1:29:47

8 Tanya Rippeth 1:32:18

9 Jill Patrick 1:36:04

10 Carrie Lapin 1:43:24

11 Christina Miller 2:02:34

12 Emily Rommel 2:02:35

Male 50 To 59

1 Charlie Wertheim 54:25

2 Dan Nielsen 55:41

3 Matthew Johnson 1:01:13

4 Bob Jones 1:03:35

5 Ted Blankenship 1:05:05

6 Kavi Sachar 1:06:38

7 Matt Ross 1:07:31

8 Pete Brey 1:09:04

9 Francisco Meza 1:12:00

10 Gavin Richardson 1:12:06

11 David Adelman 1:13:35

12 Jarrett Davis 1:20:37

13 David Benjamin 1:23:28

14 Michael Peck 1:35:31

15 Robert Spell 1:57:54

Female 50 To 59

1 Katherine Aalto 1:11:36

2 Nancy Mires 1:16:57

3 Sue Bardsley 1:17:18

4 Nora Pykkonen 1:19:55

5 Veronica Whitney 1:24:26

6 Monica Lacroix 1:35:05

Male 60 To 69

1 Jim Telling 1:01:00

2 Paul Freeman 1:09:20

3 Brian Dunfey 1:15:21

4 Alex Slucky 1:21:16

5 Matt Leavitt 2:32:10

Female 60 To 69

1 Barbara Dolan 1:03:30

2 Terri Sommer 1:17:44

3 Maria Esteve De Murga 2:01:19

4 Judye Leavitt 2:27:55

Male 70 & Over

1 Nicholas Fickling 1:02:25

2 Michael Williamson 1:24:02

3 Doug Beagle 1:28:43

4 Marlin Smickley 2:01:18

5 Bill Moyle 2:08:43

Female 70 & Over

1 Bj Smith 1:45:20