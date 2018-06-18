Concealed handgun allegedly fired unintentionally at youth baseball game in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A man carrying a concealed handgun allegedly fired an accidental shot into the ground beneath the bleachers at a youth baseball game Friday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to the north baseball field at Ski Town Park off Pine Grove Road for a report of shots fired.

Allegedly, a 37-year-old Wyoming man who had a concealed-carry permit unintentionally fired a single shot from a small, semi-automatic handgun into the dirt beneath the bleachers.

He received a summons for two misdemeanor charges — disorderly conduct for firing a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The man was compliant with requests to leave the area of the baseball game. The game, part of a Triple Crown youth tournament, continued after the incident. The man was in town supporting one of the baseball teams.