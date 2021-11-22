Condominium fire in Avon forces early morning evacuation

A structure fire at Liftview Condominiums in Avon early Monday morning forced an evacuation of approximately 30 condominiums, according to a release from the Town of Avon.

The fire started at 1:48 a.m and was concentrated in the center of the D building, which has been evacuated. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Nearly 30 firefighters from Eagle River Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and Vail Fire and Emergency Services are working to contain the blaze. Additionally Avon Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Avon Transit, Eagle County Paramedic Services, and Vail Public Safety Communications Center are on scene. Millies Lane has restricted access.

Avon Transit provided a bus on scene to keep displaced residents warm and The Salvation Army is on scene with beverages and food. The Town of Avon and Salvation Army will be working on accommodating the displaced families.

The source of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated.