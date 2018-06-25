Conductor Jeff Tyzik celebrating 25 years at Bravo! Vail with Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Grammy Award winner Jeff Tyzik is one of America's most innovative and sought-after pops conductors. He is recognized for his brilliant arrangements, original programming and engaging rapport with audiences of all ages. He is principal pops conductor for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and also serves in that role for the Detroit Symphony, Oregon Symphony, Florida Orchestra and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

This summer at Bravo! Vail, Tyzik will conduct four concerts with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra that are fun for the whole family: Women Rock! on June 29; Tango Caliente! on July 1; Movie Music: Out of this World on July 2; and the Patriotic Concert on July 4. We asked him a few questions about the programs and his experiences in the Vail Valley.

BRAVO! VAIL: Tell us more about the Women Rock! concert. Have you conducted this program before?

JEFF TYZIK: Women Rock! is an exciting and fabulous concert featuring the music of Janice Joplin, Pat Benatar, Tina Turner, Carole King, Aretha Franklin and other iconic women vocalists and songwriters. I premiered the concert a year ago, and it has been extremely successful wherever it was performed. Our incredible vocalists — Shayna Steele, Katrina Rose and Cassidy Catanzaro — bring this great music to life.

BV: Bravo! Vail is excited to shine the spotlight on Tango this summer. Can you tell us more about the July 1 Tango Caliente! concert?

JT: I fell in love with Tango about 10 years ago and worked with Argentinian dancer Patricio Touceda to create this concert filled with romantic, rhythmic and colorful Latin music. The audience will experience four Tango dancers, Spanish soprano Camille Zamora and 2018 Grammy Award winner Hector del Curto on the bandoneon.

BV: What are some of your favorite moments from the "Out of this World" movie music concert?

JT: We will feature music from "Star Trek," "Star Wars, Phantom Menace," "E.T.," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Alien" and "2001: A Space Odyssey." We are also playing a suite from one of the first sci-fi movies ever made, "Things to Come." These are all fantastic film scores, and it will be a very interesting and fun concert.

BV: What do you love about spending time in Vail in the summer?

JT: Conducting the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, being in the mountains, having lunch at Mountain Standard and dinner at Sweet Basil, Jeeping and nice long walks.

BV: What do you love about participating in the Bravo! Vail Music Festival?

JT: I think this is my 25th year performing at Bravo! Vail. It never gets old. I love the variety of the festival with both orchestral and chamber music at the highest level of artistry. The Fourth of July Patriotic Concert is always an inspiring event for me. It's very meaningful to see everyone celebrating their love of our country through music.

Bravo! Vail upcoming events

Friday, June 29, 6 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Dallas Symphony Orchestra — Women Rock!

From Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin to Joan Jett and Pat Benatar, this show celebrates the most legendary female singers of our time and the iconic songs that made them famous.

Saturday, June 30, 6 p.m.

Pre-concert talk at 5 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Dallas Symphony Orchestra — Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony

Sunday, July 1, 6 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Dallas Symphony Orchestra — Tango Caliente!

Jeff Tyzik conducts with soprano Camille Zamora, bandoneon Hector Del Curto and Argentinian dancers Patricio Touceda & Sonya Tsekanovsky and Tomas Galvan & Gimena Herrera.

Monday, July 2, 2 p.m.

Avon Public Library

Little Listeners at the Library

All ages are welcome to this free event featuring musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Monday, July 2, 6 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Dallas Symphony Orchestra — Movie Music: Out of this World

Music from "Star Trek," "Star Wars," "E.T.," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Alien" and more.

Tuesday, July 3, 1 p.m.

Vail Interfaith Chapel

Free concert series — Piazzola, Faure and Debussy

This show is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, July 3, 2 p.m.

Vail Public Library

Little Listeners at the Library

All ages are welcome to this free event featuring musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Wednesday, July 4, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Vail Village

Asphalt Orchestra Pop-Up concerts at Vail America Days

Impromptu performances by the Asphalt Orchestra, presented by Bravo! Vail, are free.

Wednesday, July 4, 2 p.m.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Dallas Symphony Orchestra — Patriotic Concert

Celebrate the holiday with patriotic works from John Williams, Aaron Copland and John Philip Sousa. Tickets on sale July 1 at 8 a.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater box office.

Thursday, July 5, 1 p.m.

Vail Interfaith Chapel

Free Concert Series — Asphalt Orchestra

A radical street band in an indoor setting with works by Michael Gordon and others that is free and open to the public.