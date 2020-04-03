Many of the Conscious Transformation sessions involve a meditation to help train the mind to act with peace.

Getty Images/Fuse | Fuse

Now, more than ever, it’s imperative to mitigate stress and act mindfully. Conscious Transformation is hosting free one-hour training sessions to provide a first-hand experience of the power we wield through our emotions.

This is a great time to reset, turn inward and ready yourself for all that will occur on the other side of the pandemic and to strengthen yourself as this continues to unfold. Emotional intelligence is the strongest predictor of professional success, healthy relationships and overall happiness in life. Now is a good time to up-level your experience of life by training new emotional patterns and maintain a peaceful state no matter what is occurring around you.

The sessions introduce a 12-week series called the Power of Emotion, which provides step-by-step instructions that help you develop emotional intelligence, step out of painful emotions like anxiety and fear and cultivate higher emotions like acceptance and inspiration. The free session will provide tools and first-hand experience to support you emotionally.

Session times

There are eight free Virtual session times being offered. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend one of these free inspiring talks to better understand the Power of Emotion and the Meditation Series starting the following week. Sessions will be held virtually. To attend, contact Mandy Benedict at 970-904-1233 or mandy.benedict@conscioustransformation.com. Additionally, visit ConsciousTransformation.com/community/vail/ for more information.

Tuesday, April 7 at 9:30 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 at noon and 6 p.m.