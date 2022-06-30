Conservative Freedom Conference heading back to Beaver Creek, bringing Mike Pompeo again in August

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during media briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the State Department in Washington.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will again be the featured speaker at the Steamboat Institute’s Freedom Conference and Festival in Beaver Creek Aug. 26-27.

The Freedom Conference is the Steamboat Institute’s biggest annual event, a gathering which seeks to create “an immersion in ideas to further the ideals of liberty and inspire Americans to greatness.”

The group invites public figures from government, military, education, business and media to a retreat setting in Beaver Creek, where guests have the opportunity to meet and visit with the invited speakers.

While the Steamboat Institute is based in Steamboat, its annual Freedom Conference was moved to Beaver Creek in 2020 where it found fewer COVID-19 restrictions than in Steamboat. Attendees were treated to speeches from former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and given copies of The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, Trent England’s “Why We Must Defend The Electoral College,” and a Steamboat Institute pamphlet titled “How Lockdowns Infringe on Civil Liberties, A Pocket Guide.”

The conference has remained in Beaver Creek ever since, hosting events in the spaces where Republicans like Gerald R. Ford and Dick and Lynne Cheney once entertained guests at another conservative retreat in Beaver Creek, the American Enterprise Institute’s annual World Forum.

In 2007, the last year it was held in Beaver Creek, the World Forum hosted Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney and Paul Wolfowitz along with then-Vice President Dick Cheney. The Steamboat Institute now carries on Beaver Creek’s tradition as the hosting grounds for a conservative retreat with its annual Freedom Conference. In 2021, Pompeo was the keynote speaker, and he has been invited back for 2022.

“Secretary Pompeo will speak at the luncheon on Friday, August 26th, and will address U.S. security concerns, with a focus on the threat posed by China,” the Steamboat Institute announced in an email on Wednesday.

Pompeo, in addition to serving as Secretary of State under former President Trump from 2018 to 2021, was the director of the CIA from 2017 to 2018 and is considering a run for president in 2024.