Conserving Hardscrabble Ranch helps protect forest against wildfire, insects

EAGLE — Placing a conservation easement on Hardscrabble Ranch will help forest health, the U.S. Forest Service said.

"The proposed action will help increase the health and resiliency of the forest for the future while also providing wood products to surrounding communities," said Aaron Mayville, district ranger for the White River National Forest.

Open space advocates tapped funds from Eagle, Eagle Ranch, Eagle County and other sources to raise $15.5 million to buy the 1,540-acre Hardscrabble Ranch south of Eagle. Toby Sprunk, Eagle County's former Eagle County open space coordinator, put the deal together.

Open space is a far cry from the hundreds of homes proposed when the land was part of the Adam's Rib Ranch project, a residential-ski resort proposal that kicked around Eagle for decades. Developer Fred Kummer of St. Louis first proposed Adam's Rib in 1971.

The Forest Service found that vegetation management in the Hardscrabble area will help protect the forest from wildfire and insect epidemics by increasing age diversity. Treating large stands of trees will also help reduce potential adverse impacts of future wildfires on forest resources, the Forest Service said.

The proposed action will also provide timber and forest products to local markets.

Forest Service documents are available for download on the White River National Forest website.

