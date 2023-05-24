Construction begins in Eagle to complete Sylvan Lake Road roundabout for Haymeadow development

The gateway to the in-progress Haymeadow development is getting a makeover. The roundabout and stretches of Sylvan Lake Road are undergoing construction through mid-July.

Haymeadow/Courtesy photo

From May 15 through mid-July, local construction and excavation company Ewing Trucking and Construction will be working on the Sylvan Lake Road roundabout to complete the major thoroughfare to the in-progress Haymeadow development.

According to a May 23 media release, there is expected to be mild traffic impacts to Brush Creek Road and Sylvan Lake Road for the first 30 days of the construction. Toward the end of June, single-lane closures will occur for paving.

Some road alignments in the area will be altered, including the section of Sylvan Lake Road immediately to the East/Southeast of Brush Creek Townhomes, the release states.

With the road realignment, a larger traffic buffer will be created between road traffic and the homes.

Michael Hood, the construction manager of Haymeadow, said the development will issue communications to the community at major construction milestones — including milestones in completing the roundabout and road realignment. Additionally, the release noted that the Haymeadow website will have continuous updates to keep community members in the loop.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Thank you in advance to the community and neighbors for your understanding as we complete this one-time traffic impact,” Hood said. “We will remain committed to keeping you informed over the next 60 days.”