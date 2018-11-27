Construction ends for 2018 on West Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon

AVON — Construction activity related to the Beaver Creek Boulevard Streetscape Improvements Project has come to an end for 2018.

The road has reopened to two-way traffic, the on-street parking spaces are available and accesses to local businesses are unhindered. The town of Avon encourages residents and visitors to visit and patronize the businesses along West Beaver Creek Boulevard that may have been impacted by the recent construction activity. Those businesses include, but are not limited to, Avon Liquors, Bob's Place, China Garden, Ticino Restaurant, Bang'lz Salon, Mountain Vista Market, Charter Sports, Synergy Center for Wellness and Venture Sports.

The Beaver Creek Boulevard Streetscape Improvements Project will resume in April 2019 with hardscape construction from Avon Road to Beaver Creek Place and landscaping west of Avon Road to Lake Street. The project is being constructed by Hudspeth & Associates, Inc. on behalf of the town.

Contact Jim Horsley with the town of Avon Engineering Department at jhorsley@avon.org or 970-748-4134 with questions regarding this project.