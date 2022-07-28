Gypsum Town Council postpones construction of dog park

The Buckhorn Valley Dog Park will be located southwest of the Hawk's Nest neighborhood.

Courtesy photo

The Gypsum Town Council voted earlier this week to postpone construction of a new dog park on Buckhorn Valley Boulevard until the spring of 2023.

The Buckhorn Valley Dog Park is being financed by a quarter million dollar donation from Buckhorn Valley developers, who are required to contribute money to the town as part of a social impact assessment of the 899-unit development. In addition to the funding, the developers donated a 3.8-acre parcel of land southwest of Hawk’s Nest neighborhood on which to build the park.

A 2021 town survey identified the construction of a dog park as a priority for local residents, and the Town Council approved the use of the $250,000 donation, as well as an additional $40,000 for playground equipment, in the 2022 budget.

Phase 1 of the project is to include the construction of the first section of the park and playground, as well as construction of a paved walking path around the park. Phase 2 will expand the dog park and playground, and will add a water feature for hydration.

The original goal was to complete the new dog park by Halloween, but at the Town Council meeting this week town engineer Jerry Law shared that economic factors have led the price of the project to skyrocket. The town only received one contracting bid for the project, and the estimate came in at $177,000 over budget.

Law presented an alternative proposal that would eliminate the concrete and paved sections and just cut a footpath around the park, reducing the scope and cost estimate to just under the original budget.

Town Council members were not supportive of this modified plan, and instead chose to table the project until the spring. The hope is that the price of materials like concrete — which Law said is nearly double the normal rate — will come down, and that opening a bidding process during the spring months will increase the number of contractors willing to submit a bid.

The playground equipment has already been purchased, and will need to be stored throughout the winter until the park can be completed next year. The motion to postpone the bidding process included a motion to store the purchased equipment, and both will be factored into the 2023 budget this fall.