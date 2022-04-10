Construction returns to stalled project near Beaver Creek entrance

An aerial view taken Friday of a construction site on Highway 6 in Avon near the entrance to Beaver Creek. After going into foreclosure in 2020, the 75-unit condominium project was taken over by BGV Avon, LLC, which began construction in April.

Construction crews are back at the big hole in the ground near the entrance to Beaver Creek, bringing much relief to all involved with the project.

Denver-based lenders Pinetree Financial foreclosed on the property in September of 2020 after site work had already began on a plan to build a large complex of residences on the previously undeveloped site.

The site was partially excavated and concrete was poured in 2019 by the project’s former owner, Colorado World Resorts.

The large hole in the ground has been especially visible to the area’s many visitors as the site is located on Highway 6 in Avon near the entrance to Beaver Creek. In an effort to call attention to that fact and disassociate the current work from the previous effort, the new development team in February rebranded the project as Frontgate Avon at Beaver Creek Mountain.

Construction on this undeveloped site in Avon has been stalled since 2019. In February, the project was rebranded as Frontgate Avon at Beaver Creek Mountain.

Frontgate is being developed by BGV Avon, LLC; partners Graham Frank and Mike Dudick have developed and operated several luxury condominium and resort properties in Eagle and Summit Counties over the last few decades and have closed on $2.2 billion in transactions for more than 23,000 owners.

Frank was on site Friday in Avon as the group celebrated the return of construction crews to the project. He said it was their third day working on the site.

“We’re about three weeks ahead,” he said. “We were expected we’d still be removing snow from the site at this point.”

No snow removal was necessary, so crews were able to get into the remaining site excavation work right away, Frank said.

“We’re moving rock and getting the footers prepared right now,” he said on Friday. “June or early July is when we’ll start to see a vertical building.”

The building will be four stories high with 75 condominiums and 9 townhomes with attached garages.

Frank said the developers are hoping to be finished by late 2023 or early 2024.