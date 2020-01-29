Contested elections loom for Eagle, Gypsum and Minturn

Eagle, Gypsum and Minturn will hold municipal elections in April.

Daily file photo

EAGLE COUNTY — Voters in Eagle, Gypsum and Minturn will have an array of candidates to consider when they head to the polls in April for their respective municipal elections.

Monday was the deadline for candidates in the three towns to turn in their nominating petitions and be listed on the ballot. Municipal elections in the three communities are planned for Tuesday, April 7.

Eagle Town Board

The Eagle mayor race is the only uncontested municipal election this spring. Current Eagle Town Board member Scott Turnipseed is the sole candidate for the post. Because Turnipseed is currently a member of the Town Board and he has two years remaining on his term, he will resign that post to take over as mayor. The board will then appoint someone to serve the remainder of Turnipseed’s term.

There are eight candidates for the three vacancies on the Eagle Town Board. Two incumbents — Kevin Brubeck and Paul Witt — are not running for re-election. The third incumbent, W. Mikel “Pappy” Kerst, will seek another term. In addition to Kerst, the candidates are Kyle Hoiland, Ellen Bodenheimer, Yvonne Schwartz, Charlie Gundlach, David Gaboury, Adam Palmer and Maren Cerimele

Gypsum Town Council

In Gypsum, seven candidates will compete for three four-year Town Council seats.

Tom Edwards, Chris Huffman and Marisa Sato currently hold Town Council seats and all three are seeking re-election. The other four candidates are Kathleen Brendza, Lori McCole, Jesse Meryhew and Cicero DaSilva.

Minturn Town Council

In Minturn, voters will elect three Town Council members to four-year terms, one Town Council member to a two-year term and a mayor for a two-year term.

Incumbent mayor John K. Widerman IV is seeking re-election and will face challenger Gordon “Hawkeye” Flaherty.

Incumbent Town Council members Terry Armistead, George Brodin and Eric Gotthelf will seek re-election, facing newcomers Darin Tucholke, Spence Neubauer and Gusty Kanakis.

The Vail Daily will be publishing candidate profiles for the Eagle, Gypsum and Minturn municipal elections.