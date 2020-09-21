Contractor for Gypsum fiber optic work that led to gas leak, explosion makes donation

The Chatfield Corners neighborhood on Sept. 19, 2020. A contractor digging in the area before the explosion has provided a grant to the local Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

A contractor involved in the Sept.17 explosion that leveled a home in Gypsum has provided a donation to the local Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation.

SEFNCO Communications is the contractor working on a fiber optic project for Comcast. Excavation for that project may have caused a gas leak that leveled the home and left one person dead.

SEFNCO Communications President Scott Nall Monday issued the following statement:

“Our deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one and our hearts go out to all of the families impacted by Thursday’s gas line incident. SEFNCO Communications, Inc. is providing support to the Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation and will continue to support the community and the ongoing investigation.”