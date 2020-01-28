Cooley Mesa Road reopened
UPDATE (2:12 p.m.): Cooley Mesa Road has reopened in both directions. Please drive safely.
A legend’s last call: Vail Valley’s Jon Asper leaves a lasting legacy of love and service
Jon Ross Asper, “Jon Jon” to most of us — a man so nice we named him twice — loved family, friends, firefighting and fermentation. Family, friends and firefighting were often interchangeable. Family is who you say it is. Jon Jon’s family was as big as his enormous heart and included anyone within the sound of his booming bass voice.