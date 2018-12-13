Copper Mountain looks to open American Flyer by Christmas
December 13, 2018
Copper Mountain Resort is hoping to open its new American Flyer chair lift by Christmas. The announcement was made by Copper general manager Dustin Lyman in a video produced for Copper Mountain’s blog for the new Flyer and American Eagle chairlifts. In the video, Lyman said that the new Flyer, a Leitner Poma high-speed six-person chair with bubble enclosures will replace the old high-speed quad lift also known as the American Flyer.
Lyman said that the new Flyer is missing a few critical pieces, including the splicing of the rope that connects the two ends of the haul rope together, a job that can only be done by a few people on the planet. Once that’s done, the lift will undergo electrical testing and safety testing by the Colorado Tramway Safety Board before opening for public use.