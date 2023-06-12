Copper Mountain ‘farms’ snow to last all summer for its terrain park

FRISCO — Every spring, the terrain parks on Copper Mountain are slowly consolidated into one large snow patch which lasts through the summer.

The man-made snow on the west side of the mountain gets moved over to the aptly named Central Park, which is formed in the center of Copper’s many other parks. The snow that creates the Peace Park, Pipe Dream and Red’s Back Yard terrain parks, along with the snow from some of the nearby trails, all gets pushed into one zone which has a magic carpet lift running alongside it.

That zone then becomes the only lift-served terrain in Colorado for the summer, allowing kids to sign up for one-week camps designed to help them progress during the months when their on-snow skills might normally regress.

But this year, due to the popularity of the offering for kids, Copper Mountain opened the summer snow patch camp to adults, as well. Last week, Copper had an adults-only camp that sold out, attracting 150 skiers and snowboarders from all over the world. That was Week 1 of what is scheduled to be a 10-week run this year.

Snow farmers

Noah Schwander with the Woodward freeski and snowboard progression center at Copper said every year the summer snow patch gets a little better as his team learns more about what it takes to make the snow last throughout the summer.

And technology has improved in recent years, as well, making the process more scientific.

Campers arrive on the man-made glacier at Copper Mountain on Wednesday. Snow is moved from nearby areas to form the glacier, which lasts into August. Courtesy image/Kevin Arnold

“Now there’s a computer screen in the snowcat that tells you how much snow you’re sitting on and where there’s more snow,” Schwander said. “It’s all run off of GPS — we also have handheld GPS that can measure things. We go out and figure out how much volume there is and where we can move snow.”

The process is called snow farming, Schwander said, and it has given new meaning to the work performed by several different areas of operation throughout the year, starting when the snow guns are first turned on in the fall. Now, when man-made snow is blown on the mountain, it’s seen as an investment that can last all summer.

The snow cats know exactly where the snow is the deepest, and as trails are closed in the spring, those snow cats are used to move the snow that was made for those trails — as well as the natural snow that fell throughout the season — to the Central Park area where a man-made glacier is formed.

“We didn’t have GPS snow-depth technology when I first started,” he said. “We’d just say ‘I think this is enough, hope it lasts.'”

Schwander has been at Copper Mountain for eight years and has been the director of the Woodward center — which manages the mountain’s terrain parks — for three years. He said it has been an exciting time to work for Copper as the mountain is always looking to improve its offerings for freeskiers and snowboarders who like to hit jumps and rails.

While Copper didn’t have a massive snow year like some areas of the country — the mountain received a cumulative 320 inches of snow, which is about average — Schwander’s snow farming practices were used to help provide a full terrain park to guests all the way through May 7 in a season officials said was the longest the mountain has enjoyed since the 1990s.

Skiers and snowboarders gather at Copper Mountain on Wednesday for their daily on-snow training. Copper offers summer camps during June, July and August for skiers and snowboarders who want to practice during the summer. Courtesy image/Kevin Arnold

Schwander said while consistent snowfall and a strong base were the true factors allowing for the extension (the original closing day was scheduled for April 23), he was most proud of the fact that Woodward was able to create a proper jump line for skiers and snowboarders all the way through closing day.

“We blow the snow, we use it, then we reuse it to extend the season,” he said. “We were able to build a park in the area where the Big Air competitions were during the winter.”

Ribs ‘n’ Jibs Rail Jam

Along with the Big Air jump, Copper’s halfpipe also creates a lot of man-made snow which could be put to use after the competition season ends. This year the halfpipe — which is used to host big events like the Grand Prix World Cup and the Dew Tour — is being farmed to create an add-on event, the Ribs ‘n’ Jibs Rail Jam, for the 28th Annual Colorado BBQ Challenge on June 17.

The Ribs ‘n’ Jibs Rail Jam will be open to competitors ages 10 and up. Railsliders are invited to compete in ski or snowboard categories for ages 10-14, 15-17 and 18-plus categories. Practice will take place on June 16 and the competition is set to take place June 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Interested participants can register online in advance at CopperColorado.com .

Schwander said his team will set up about a dozen rails for the event. Spectators will be able to watch the event from Center Village during the Colorado BBQ Challenge.

A camper performs a rail slide on Copper Mountain’s man-made glacier on Wednesday. Rail slides are one of the skills campers work to develop during the Woodward at Copper on-snow summer camps offered in June, July and August. Courtesy image/Kevin Arnold

“We’ve done rails jams down there before, but never as a part of the barbecue challenge,” Schwander said.

Schwander said if possible — and that’s a big if — the rail jam area could remain open to the general public for a limited amount of time following the Colorado BBQ Challenge. It wouldn’t be the first time the repurposed halfpipe snow has been used to create a rail park for the public; during the summers of 2016 and 2017, Woodward set up a similar offering for those looking to get on snow.

Unlike the snow patch on the upper mountain, the lower mountain rail jam area doesn’t have a nearby magic carpet lift, so competitors have to hike back up to the start of the rail jam course after getting to the bottom. But it was a popular feature when it was open to the public, Schwander said, and there’s a chance it could come back this year following the June 17 rail jam.

“I’m pushing for it,” Schwander said.

The rail park has trickier features that not everyone will have the skills to take on. But that’s part of the progression that occurs in an offering like the upper park, Schwander said. If riding rails is your goal, the Woodward progression center offers tailored coaching clinics that can help you learn that skill.

Work your way up

Coach Holly Reitsema, on Wednesday, said her students were practicing jumps and rails by starting indoors at the Woodward barn at Copper Mountain. The barn is a 19,400-square-foot indoor training facility with Olympic-grade trampolines and foam pit jumps designed to mimic the on-snow experience in a more controlled setting.

A camper at Copper Mountain performs a backflip off a jump in the Woodward summer terrain park. The park will enjoy a 10-week run this summer, running through early August. Courtesy image/Kevin Arnold

Reitsema said Woodward campers start on the trampolines in the barn, then move to the foam pit, then take it outside to an airbag feature on snow. The airbag allows kids to hit a real snow jump but land with their skis or snowboard onto an inflated airbag which provides a cushioned landing.

“The goal is to start learning a trick in the barn, try it on the airbag and then try it on a jump,” she said. “We work our way up.”

Creek Iacona, 12, has been practicing 360s this week.

“I’ve been going off the jump that leads into the airbag, popping as high as I can and moving my shoulders, my chest and my head to the left,” he said. “If you do that your feet just kind of follow you … I also want to try a front flip onto the airbag. I’ve been practicing that on the trampoline in the barn.”

A skier performs an inverted maneuver onto an airbag Wednesday at Copper Mountain. The airbag offers skiers and snowboarders a place to practice tricks with less consequence than a large jump. Courtesy image/Kevin Arnold

Reitsema said while kids like Iacona are focusing more on jumps, the wide, plastic-topped boxes in the terrain park help the kids understand the slippery sensation of a rail slide, as well.

“The park crew has been so good about adding box lines to work our way up to rails,” she said.

A quarterpipe jump in the on-snow park also allows kids to practice for the halfpipe, Reitsema said. Nine-year-old Emma Johnson said the quarterpipe has been the biggest attraction for her at Copper’s summer camp as she wants to learn how to ride the halfpipe on her skis during the upcoming winter.

“I’ve been working on trying to get to the top of it, popping and turning in the air and then riding back down,” she said. “Having the quarterpipe makes it easier than the halfpipe because I don’t have to go from side to side, I just go do it up once.”

Campers eye the features at Copper Mountain’s summer snow patch on Wednesday. Copper Mountain’s summer coaching clinics offer skiers and snowboarders a chance to improve their skills on jumps and rails. Courtesy image/Kevin Arnold

Not all kids who enter the camp have specific goals in mind. Skier Twyla Van Wyx, 12, is visiting from Arizona where she said she spends the winter practicing for ski racing.

“I want to learn some tricks, but usually we’re too busy doing slalom,” she said.

It’s Van Wyx’s first year participating in the on-snow summer camp, and she said it has been a great experience.

“I told my parents I want to sign up already for next year,” she said.