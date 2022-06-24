Cordillera opens newly renovated athletic center and pickleball courts

From left, Crystal Wilson, Henry Reed, Richard Saxby, Mike Grier, Monte Irion, Chuck Jackson, and Melissa Murphy cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Athletic Center of Cordillera.

Courtesy photo

In a festive grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 17, the Cordillera Property Owners Association opened the doors to its newly renovated Athletic Center of Cordillera and pickleball courts. The facility has undergone an extensive expansion totaling more than $8 million and modernization over the last 12 months. With stunning views of the Gore Range from nearly every room, the new Athletic Center of Cordillera is over 70% larger than the original constructed in 2000.

Adjacent to the athletic club, the original tennis courts have been re-constructed and expanded with a new post-tensioned slab and configured for one tennis court, five pickleball courts, a warm-up/backboard practice area, and a new courtside patio. The courts have the latest gel-cushioned surface for more playability.

The state-of-the-art 16,405-square-foot athletic facility boasts expanded cardio including four Pelotons, an expanded and separate free weight and resistance training area, a new yoga studio and group class space, a new larger outdoor hot tub, a fully renovated saltwater indoor pool, expanded outdoor recreational venues, and extensive landscaping improvements. In addition, the facility has the latest in fresh air and air filtration technology along with “smart” climate control systems.

“This project is supported by conservative financial planning that will allow delivery of the new project without any special assessment to Cordillera homeowners or long-term debt,” CPOA Board President Mike Grier explained. Primary funding is provided from Cordillera’s Real Estate Transfer Assessments, generated from the sale of homes. Grier pointed out that “strong 2021 and 2022 to- date RETA revenues are also encouraging us to move ahead with the Trailhead Clubhouse pool replacement project,” which began construction on Monday, April 4. “The newly renovated amenities will increase the pleasure of living here and the sense of community in Cordillera for our homeowners,” Grier added.

Crystal Wilson, CPOA’s general manager stated, “This is a very exciting time for Cordillera. The anticipation has been building. There are so many new options for homeowners to enjoy — new classes and programming with new and returning instructors, new equipment, and expansive spaces. It’s a joy to work out here. Plus, our avid Pickleball players will appreciate the new court surface and added court space.”

Henry Reed, principal of Reed Development Group and Cordillera resident, has been involved throughout the Athletic Center of Cordillera and the tennis-pickleball court planning and pre-development process.

“The Athletic Center has always been a great asset for the community. Working together with input from the community, Vail Valley architects TAB & Associates and RA Nelson Construction, we were able to retain much of the existing structure while opening those spaces towards expansive views and sunlight and create significant interior improvements, as well as upgrading to a state-of-the-art HVAC system” he said. “The new tennis and pickleball facility will increase player enjoyment and play time opportunities as well.”

As owner’s representative for construction, Reed has been responsible for managing all aspects of the ACC design, construction, schedule, and budget on behalf of the CPOA.