CordilleraCares exceeds goal by raising over $200,000 for Roundup River Ranch

Roundup River Ranch changes the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by providing free, medically supported camp experiences.

Special to the Daily

There are times the world can feel awfully bleak — as we make our way through a pandemic and monitor wildfires. But imagine being a child with a serious illness or being a family member watching your child fight a life-threatening disease. There is a place where children go to forget about their struggles and feel like a ‘normal’ kid. That place is Roundup River Ranch.

Summer should be a time of fun, spending time outside, exploring, laughing, making the most of languid summer afternoons, and finding new friends. Many children spend their summers fighting serious illnesses rather than creating those wonderment-filled childhood memories. Roundup River Ranch changes the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by providing free, medically supported camp experiences.

In a nutshell, Roundup River Ranch, nestled in a canyon along the Colorado River, where Mother Nature’s wonder is seen in all directions, makes campers with serious illnesses feel like ordinary kids. This truly extraordinary gift is free to campers but is not cheap to provide. Enter CordilleraCares, a Cordillera-based charity organization, dedicated to having fun and supporting local eleemosynary causes has committed $100,000 toward Roundup River Ranch in support of its 2020 A Grateful Gathering fundraising event. All charitable donations by Cordillera residents to Roundup River Ranch prior to August 31, 2020, will be matched by CordilleraCares up to $100,000.

Know what’s most extraordinary about camp? How it makes kids with serious illnesses feel like “ordinary” kids. Campers are giggling, laughing, conspiring, art-making, arrow-shooting, horseback-riding, canoe-paddling kids; in other words, they forget they are sick for a week and get to be … kids. That’s both exhilarating and healing.

“Thanks to so many generous and wonderful friends in Cordillera, CordilleraCares has exceeded our goal by raising over $200,000 for the kids at Roundup River Ranch and contributions are still coming in,” shared Steve Gamble, a founder of CordilleraCares. “And as we reflect on the life-changing programs of the Roundup River Ranch for children with special and sometimes critical needs, the words of Paul Newman are in our hearts and minds, ‘Children leave camp but camp never leaves the children who come to camp.’ ”

“We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of CordilleraCares during this unprecedented time,” said Ruth B. Johnson, president and CEO. “As loyal supporters, their continued dedication to helping Roundup River Ranch deliver the healing power of camp to children with serious illnesses and their families is inspiring. We are thankful for their matching gift which is challenging others to not only give, but also to enhance their support.”

Giving the gift of a summer camp experience brings joy — to the giver and the camper. Just like the rest of the world, Roundup River Ranch had to pivot this summer and is intent on delivering joy to campers who can’t make camp online — to ensure the children find their smiles as they continue to fight.

Roundup River Ranch is sending camp through the mail and into the hearts of campers and their families through their Joy, Delivered camp programming.This program allows them to meet campers wherever they are, remind them of the fun of camp, provide support to families seeking respite, and encourage campers to try new things. Each box includes at least 10 DIY activities including art projects, STEM activities, Get Up & Get Active movement cards, wish stars, solar fairy lights, and more.

To learn more about CordilleraCares and Roundup River Ranch please contact Cathy Ethington, associate director of development at Roundup River Ranch at cathy@roundupriverranch.org or visit roundupriverranch.org.