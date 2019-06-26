CORE Act, which would preserve land in Eagle County, passes House committee

Camp Hale, birthplace of the 10th Mountain Division, will become the nation's first "national historic landscape" if the CORE Act passes. That bill Wednesday was passed out of committee to a floor vote.



The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, introduced by Representative Joe Neguse and Senator Michael Bennet, passed the House Natural Resources Committee by a vote of 23-15 on Wednesday.

This is the first major Colorado public lands legislation to pass that committee in over a decade.

“I’m proud to champion this legislation, along with Senator Michael Bennet, that truly was crafted by Coloradans,” read a release quoting Representative Joe Neguse, who represents part of Eagle County. “This legislation has broad local support from counties and towns across the state, as well as support from the outdoor recreation industry, sportsmen, ranchers and conservationists. The CORE Act provides a bold vision and permanent investment in the public lands that fuel our economy and I’m excited to see it head to the House floor for a full vote.

“I am thrilled to see the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act pass the House Natural Resources Committee today,” said Gov. Jared Polis in the same release. “As a Congressman, I was proud to champion the Continental Divide Recreation, Wilderness and Camp Hale Legacy Act with Senator Bennet. The CORE Act incorporates this legislation into a robust public lands package that preserves new wilderness areas and new recreation and conservation management areas across the state. I commend Congressman Neguse on his efforts to move a bill that is so important for Colorado’s outdoors, our economy and to celebrate our military heritage.”

The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act would preserve approximately 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado. Of the land to be protected, about 73,000 acres are new wilderness areas, and nearly 80,000 acres are new recreation and conservation management areas that preserve existing outdoor uses, such as hiking and mountain biking. The bill also includes a first-of-its-kind National Historic Landscape to honor Colorado’s military legacy at Camp Hale.