Corinne Bailey Rae performing Thursday at the Vilar

Corinne Bailey Rae

Courtesy photo

IF YOU GO... What: Corinne Bailey Rae

When: Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Vilar Performing Arts center in Beaver Creek

More info: VilarPAC.org

From Leeds, England, singer/songwriter/musician Corinne Bailey Rae will be performing her global hits such as “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star” Thursday night at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Bailey Rae has received two Grammy® Awards, two MOBO Awards and multiple nominations, including BRIT and BET awards. She earned her first Grammy in 2008 for album of the year when featured on Herbie Hancock’s “River: The Joni Letters.” Her second album, “The Sea” (2010), was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize. The subsequent EP, “Is This Love,” garnered a Grammy for best R&B performance.

Bailey Rae contends that even if you’ve seen her and her band perform before, this show will be a different experience, as they work to make each performance unique.

“Every time we play, it’s different. It really depends on how the audience reacts, how they feel, how we’re all feeling. We don’t use a click track or backing tracks in our music, so everything is live, and we call out the setlist as we go. The songs can stretch and contract depending on how the audience responds, so it really is an organic performance,” she said. “Music helps us to feel that connection to the joyous and glorious things in our life.”