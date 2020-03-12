Coronavirus concerns cancel events scheduled this weekend

Amid concerns about COVID-19 and its growing prevalence across the United States and Eagle County, several weekend events have decided to cancel.

Eagle County released its “Event and mass gatherings guidelines for COVID-19,” which state that protecting the most vulnerable to the virus, those aged 60 and over, is a top priority, as well as preventing local spread. Some organizers have taken this statement to heart and followed its recommendation: “If you can feasibly avoid bringing large groups of people together, consider postponing events and gatherings.”

Here is the list of events thus far that have been canceled. This story will be updated.

Roundup River Ranch Superhero Ski Day

Originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14

“Roundup River Ranch wants to keep health and safety as a top priority for our campers and supporters. Campers at Roundup River Ranch have serious illnesses, which can lead to weakened immune systems, that put them at a higher risk. There are no plans at this time to reschedule the event,” the organization sent to the Vail Daily in a press release at 5:30 p.m. on March 11. The organization said it was following guidelines explained in the “Event and mass gatherings” statement.

Harry Potter Party at the Vail Public Library

Originally scheduled for Friday, March 13

Will be rescheduled sometime in the summer

Director of Library Services Lori Barnes announced the cancellation in an email to the Vail Daily at 9:39 a.m. on March 12.

Vail Valley Art Guild x Community Market Gallery Night

Originally scheduled for Friday, March 13

“The guild Board had a discussion this morning however and decided that we would have to cancel the reception tomorrow due to public health concerns. It was a really tough decision to make, especially with the food drive,” said guild president Andrew Pranger in an email at 10 a.m. on March 12. “However, even though we will not be hosting the food drive, I will have the collection box in our Eagle gallery foyer so that people can still drop off donations if they have them. I will also post a large sign that explains the situation as well.”