Amid concerns about COVID-19 and its growing prevalence across the United States and Eagle County, several weekend events have decided to cancel.

Eagle County released its “Event and mass gatherings guidelines for COVID-19,” which state that protecting the most vulnerable to the virus, those aged 60 and over, is a top priority, as well as preventing local spread. Some organizers have taken this statement to heart and followed its recommendation: “If you can feasibly avoid bringing large groups of people together, consider postponing events and gatherings.”

Here is the list of events thus far that have been canceled. This story will be updated.

Lindsey Vonn Foundation Gala

Originally scheduled for May 1

Will be rescheduled

“We believe that it is our social responsibility given the current situation to create fundraising online instead of risking our guests’ safety to attend our event,” organizers wrote in an email sent at 12:23 p.m. on March 11. “We hope you will continue to join us in our fundraising efforts and we look forward to seeing you when we find a new date for the fundraiser.”

Roundup River Ranch Superhero Ski Day

Originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14

“Roundup River Ranch wants to keep health and safety as a top priority for our campers and supporters. Campers at Roundup River Ranch have serious illnesses, which can lead to weakened immune systems, that put them at a higher risk. There are no plans at this time to reschedule the event,” the organization sent to the Vail Daily in a press release at 5:30 p.m. on March 11. The organization said it was following guidelines explained in the “Event and mass gatherings” statement.

Harry Potter Party at the Vail Public Library

Originally scheduled for Friday, March 13

Will be rescheduled sometime in the summer

Director of Library Services Lori Barnes announced the cancellation in an email to the Vail Daily at 9:39 a.m. on March 12.

Vail Valley Art Guild x Community Market Gallery Night

Originally scheduled for Friday, March 13

“The guild board had a discussion this morning and decided that we would have to cancel the reception tomorrow due to public health concerns. It was a really tough decision to make, especially with the food drive,” said guild president Andrew Pranger in an email at 10 a.m. on March 12. “However, even though we will not be hosting the food drive, I will have the collection box in our Eagle gallery foyer so that people can still drop off donations if they have them. I will also post a large sign that explains the situation as well.”

Vail Film Festival

Originally scheduled for March 26-29

Will be rescheduled sometime in the summer

Organizers confirmed to the Vail Daily that the event would be postponed in an email sent at 12:41 p.m. on March 12.

First Descents Ball

Originally scheduled for March 21

Will be rescheduled

The event’s page on the First Descents website was updated with a notice announcing the event would be “postponed until further notice.” The Vail Daily has reported this news at 12:50 p.m. on March 12.

Pink Vail

Originally scheduled for March 28

Pink Vail and all related fundraising events for this year, including the Superstar Party, have been canceled. Fundraising efforts for 2020 will be rolled over into the 2021 event.

“Cancer patients and survivors experience weaker immunity to virus and disease because of treatment. Their wellbeing, as well as that of our participants and amazing volunteers, is paramount,” said Stacy Toyama, vice president of Shaw Cancer Center, in a press release sent at 1 p.m. on March 12. “We are looking forward to hosting Pink Vail next year on March 27, 2021.”

B’nai Vail Congregation services

Originally scheduled Shabbat services on Fridays at 5 p.m.

“We have decided to cancel our services at the Vail Interfaith Chapel for a month (and see how it goes from there),” said Jeanne Whitney, the executive director at the congregation, in an email sent to the Vail Daily at 1:22 p.m. on March 12. She hopes to pick services back up by April 6.

Vail Sponsors Lunch with the Locals

Originally scheduled for March 18

The Town of Vail announced on its website that because the event meets the risk criteria as outlined by public health officials and leaders in government, it would be canceled. The Vail Daily has reported this news at 1:48 p.m. Those risk criteria, they say, are the following: