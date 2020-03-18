Coronavirus in Eagle County FAQ

COVID-19 in Eagle County

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Read more about symptoms and how to protect yourself here.

Who should get tested for COVID-19?

“With limited testing resources, Eagle County is prioritizing testing for high-risk patients only,” said Rebecca Larson, Eagle County Disease Prevention and Control manager.

“High-risk” means those with the greatest risk for severe disease, complications and death.

Anyone else experiencing mild symptoms is instructed to fill out a symptoms report form. Read more here.

How long will the pandemic last?

“I would expect the virus is going to be with us for months. It may slow down in the summer because people tend to congregate less indoors, and just with the warmer weather. We could see it pick up again in the fall, but we’re just not sure. You had asked, what we learned from other states. What Washington recommended to us early was putting measures in place early to protect the most vulnerable populations. We are issuing public health orders that really restricts visitors to long-term care facilities and screens people before they go in those facilities,” – Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Are all the cases in Eagle County in the Eagle River Valley, or are some in the Roaring Fork Valley, like in Basalt or El Jebel?

“I do not know. Not that I’m aware of. There are cases in Pitkin County that have been detected that have tested positive. There are cases in Eagle County that have tested positive. There are also cases out there that have been undetected, so I think people should assume it’s in their community and take preventative measures that the governor has talked about, like washing your hands, staying home from work when you’re sick, keeping your kids home from school. The social distancing. Maybe, even, starting to stock up on supplies that you might need if you’re sick and have to stay home for 10 to 14 days. That’s medications, baby formula, food, even pet food. We don’t want people running to the store, even if they do get sick. We want them to stay home, even if they’re not able to get a test, just to be safe,” – Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Eagle County life during a pandemic

Is upload access still available at Vail and Beaver Creek?

Yes, John LaConte took his splitboard up Vail on Tuesday, March 17. See the full video below.

What local businesses can I support?

Our service industry is among the most impacted by this pandemic. Many local restaurants are offering take-out and delivery to support their businesses throughout this time. Click here for an updated list of local restaurant hours, take-out and delivery options.

What activities are being cancelled?

View an updated list of all area cancellations by clicking here.

What are some options for entertainment and recreation?

Our Entertainment section is dedicated to sharing things you can do with your family in the comfort of your own home or outdoors during this time.

How to help

How can I help elderly people?

The Eagle County Healthy Aging Program is collecting information from people who are interested in assisting older residents during the coronavirus outbreak. To volunteer, send an email to healthyaging@eaglecounty.us and include your name, phone number and email address. Read more here.

How can I help people who need food?

As long as the buildings are closed, the school district is handing out free lunches from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards and Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum. Read more here.

How can I help people who need money?

Workers who were laid off can file for unemployment assistance. Vail Daily will keep you updated on any financial relief made available statewide or nationally.

If you would like to submit a question, please use the comments below or email letters@vaildaily.com.