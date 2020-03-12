Coronavirus testing location opens at Aspen Village fire department location

The Pitkin County Incident Management Team (IMT) has opened a testing location at the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department’s Aspen Village Location.

This testing location is only for the vulnerable population and who have been screened by the Pitkin County Coronavirus Hotline. Those getting tested are already in the system and have been scheduled through the Pitkin County Coronavirus Hotline.

“Please respect the privacy of our neighbors and friends who are not feeling well,” said Incident Commander Gabe Muething. “We want to give them privacy & compassion during this testing process.”

“As a point of clarification, we tested individuals yesterday who were symptomatic and continue to do so today,” said Incident Commander Alex Burchetta.

If anyone feels they should be screened for Coronavirus, please call the Pitkin County Coronavirus Hotline at 970-429-6186. It is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, and callers will be screened to determine if they meet the criteria for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.