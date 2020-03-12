Coronavirus: What you need to know for symptoms and how to protect yourself

Infection Control's Amy Carter, left, and respiratory therapist Kim Thompson perform a real-time test for coronavirus on patients with appointments outside of the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department's Aspen Village Location on Thursday.

Kelsey Brunner | The Aspen Times

More information on coronavirus For a complete list of events canceled in the Vail Valley, go here.

For operational information regarding Vail Health COVID-19 procedures, go here.

For official COVID-19 Eagle County resources, please visit: ecemergency.org or call the Colorado Health Emergency Line (CO-Help) at 1-877-462-2911. Language interpretation is available.

For total numbers of cases to date in Colorado, visit the CDPHECOVID-19 Fast Facts Page.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.

With the novel coronavirus starting to spread across Colorado, here are some things to know, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment:

Symptoms and severity

● Symptoms of respiratory viruses, including the novel coronavirus, include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

● Any of these illnesses can be severe and require hospitalization, but most individuals recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids, and taking pain and fever-reducing medications.

● If you did not have a high risk of exposure, it is very unlikely you have novel coronavirus. But if you are ill and concerned, contact your health care provider.

Protecting yourself

Here are Protecting yourself from 2019 novel coronavirus and other respiratory viruses.

If you are healthy:

● Continue your normal daily routine. This means you can continue to participate in public gatherings such as work, school, or social activities.

● Get your flu shot, and stay up-to-date on other routine childhood and adult immunizations.

● Wash your hands with soap and water or, at minimum, use an alcohol-based hand rub, which may be less effective than soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as desks, doorknobs, handrails, etc.

If you are sick:

● Stay home.

● Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow shirt sleeve.

● Wash your hands with soap and water or, at minimum, alcohol-based hand rub, which may be less effective than soap and water.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

● Avoid close contact with anyone else with cold or flu-like symptoms.

● Get your flu shot, and stay up-to-date on other routine childhood and adult immunizations.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as desks, doorknobs, handrails, etc.

