Correction: Paul Cuthbertson memorial to be held Thursday at Ford Amphitheater

Paul Cuthbertson’s memorial service and reception will be held Thursday, June 13, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Wednesday’s print edition of the Vail Daily included incorrect information, stating the memorial would be held Wednesday. The Vail Daily regrets the error.

Thursday’s memorial will begin at 2 p.m., immediately followed by a reception. There is some parking available at the amphitheater, with additional parking at the Vail Village parking structure.

A shuttle from the parking structure to the amphitheater will be operating. Carpooling is encouraged. The Vail Police Department asks that no one park on the road.