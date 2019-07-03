Cory Gardner and Donald Trump remain out of favor with large swath of Colorado voters, new poll shows
The Keating-OnSight-Martin survey also found that the intensity with which they do not favor the Republican lawmaker appears to be increasing
The Colorado Sun
Colorado voters are not enamored with either President Donald Trump or Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a new poll shows, and the intensity with which they do not favor Gardner appears to be increasing.
That’s according to a telephone poll jointly conducted by Keating Research, OnSight Public Affairs and Martin Campaigns between June 24-27 among 500 Colorado voters. The survey had a 4.4% margin of error.
Specifically, the poll found that 40% of Colorado voters view Gardner favorably while 39% hold an unfavorable view of the first-term senator, who is considered one of the most threatened congressional Republicans up for reelection in 2020. Another 22% said they didn’t know or were unfamiliar with him.
Chris Keating, who leads the Telluride-based Keating Research, said those numbers for Gardner have been fairly consistent since Trump took office in January 2017. But what’s notable is that voters who reported having a very unfavorable view of Gardner appear to be on the rise.
“The number that I see in this poll that’s the worst for him is this 25% very unfavorable (portion) towards Cory Gardner versus only 11% very favorable,” Keating said. “That’s kind of a bump up from what I’ve seen in terms of voters being very unfavorable towards him.”
